The team from NeuroGenesis on new therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, and bringing its work to Rochester

Published November 23, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST
Dennis Kessler and Tal Gilat on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Dennis Kessler and Tal Gilat on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on November 23, 2022
More than two million people across the globe live with multiple sclerosis (MS). While there is no known cure, researchers are developing and improving therapies to treat it. Researchers at a company called NeuroGenesis are among those doing that work. Originally based in Israel, NeuroGenesis now calls Rochester home. The company's therapy uses a patient's own stem cells to target and regenerate areas of the body damaged by neurodegenerative diseases like MS and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The therapy is still in the trial stage, but data from small studies show positive results.

This hour, we have a conversation about new medical therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, about bringing new businesses to Rochester, and more. Our guests:

  • Tal Gilat, CEO of NeuroGenesis
  • Andrew Goodman, M.D., professor of neurology, director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center, and chief of the Neuroimmunology Division in the Department of Neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Rami Katz, COO of Excell Partners, and board member for NeuroGenesis
  • Dennis Kessler, entrepreneur, Edward and Agnes Ackley Clinical Professor of Entrepreneurship, and director of entrepreneurship at the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester
  • Dan Jacobson, M.D., patient with progressive multiple sclerosis who was treated with the NeuroGenesis therapy
