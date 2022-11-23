The team from NeuroGenesis on new therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, and bringing its work to Rochester

More than two million people across the globe live with multiple sclerosis (MS). While there is no known cure, researchers are developing and improving therapies to treat it. Researchers at a company called NeuroGenesis are among those doing that work. Originally based in Israel, NeuroGenesis now calls Rochester home. The company's therapy uses a patient's own stem cells to target and regenerate areas of the body damaged by neurodegenerative diseases like MS and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The therapy is still in the trial stage, but data from small studies show positive results.

This hour, we have a conversation about new medical therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, about bringing new businesses to Rochester, and more. Our guests:

