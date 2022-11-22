Discussing current controversy surrounding RG&E

Recent controversy surrounding Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) has led to public demonstrations. On Monday, Metro Justice hosted a rally and press conference to address what it says is a lack of transparency, billing errors, and ineffective customer service by RG&E. The company was scheduled to meet privately with members of Rochester City Council, but those meetings were cancelled by Council.

This hour, we hear an update from Rochester City Council Vice President Mary Lupien, and we talk with a member of Metro Justice and RG&E customers about their experiences and goals for how to address the issues they see. Our guests:



Mary Lupien, vice president of Rochester City Council

Crescenzo Scipione, fundraising and membership director for Metro Justice

*Note: Representatives from RG&E were invited to join this conversation, but declined.