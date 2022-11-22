An update from Ukraine, as Russia's invasion rounds its ninth month

Our WXXI colleague Mikhail Gershteyn joins us again with an update from Ukraine. He's in his home country visiting family and documenting the war. Gershteyn is in Kyiv this week, after spending time in Odessa and Mykolaiv. He says he's finding there are different moods in different cities.

Russia's invasion is rounding its ninth month, and Ukrainians are facing a bleak winter; Russian strikes are causing blackouts and reducing Ukraine's power capacity. We hear from Gershteyn and RocMaidan board member Irene Burke about what Ukrainians need.

Our guests:

