Connections

An update from Ukraine, as Russia's invasion rounds its ninth month

Published November 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST
Our WXXI colleague Mikhail Gershteyn joins us again with an update from Ukraine. He's in his home country visiting family and documenting the war. Gershteyn is in Kyiv this week, after spending time in Odessa and Mykolaiv. He says he's finding there are different moods in different cities.

Russia's invasion is rounding its ninth month, and Ukrainians are facing a bleak winter; Russian strikes are causing blackouts and reducing Ukraine's power capacity. We hear from Gershteyn and RocMaidan board member Irene Burke about what Ukrainians need.

Our guests:

  • Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
  • Irene Burke, board member for RocMaidan
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
