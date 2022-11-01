Discussing the "Solutions Not Suspensions" bill in the New York State Legislature

Fifty years ago, American schools suspended a lot fewer kids than they do today. But a wide range of research from the past decade indicates that suspensions are not effective in correcting behaviors, and lead to an increase in dropping out, incarceration, and unemployment.

A group of advocates is pushing a bill in the New York State Legislature known as "Solutions Not Suspensions." What would this mean for kids who are currently being suspended? And what about kids in their classrooms? Some teachers argue that suspensions are equally important for the kids who are harmed by frequent disruptions in class.

We discuss it with our guests:

