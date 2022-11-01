© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the "Solutions Not Suspensions" bill in the New York State Legislature

Published November 1, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
Eamonn Scanlon on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Eamonn Scanlon on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on November 1, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Fifty years ago, American schools suspended a lot fewer kids than they do today. But a wide range of research from the past decade indicates that suspensions are not effective in correcting behaviors, and lead to an increase in dropping out, incarceration, and unemployment.

A group of advocates is pushing a bill in the New York State Legislature known as "Solutions Not Suspensions." What would this mean for kids who are currently being suspended? And what about kids in their classrooms? Some teachers argue that suspensions are equally important for the kids who are harmed by frequent disruptions in class.

We discuss it with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack