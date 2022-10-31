© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

"Opportunity Knock$," and how Americans can overcome systemic financial barriers

Published October 31, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
A new show airing on PBS called "Opportunity Knock$" aims to help families address short and long-term financial goals. The team behind it says financial literacy alone does not help lift people out of poverty; connections to community resources play a key role.

This hour, we talk with the team behind the show about what Americans can do to overcome systemic financial barriers . Our guests:

Connections
