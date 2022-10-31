"Opportunity Knock$," and how Americans can overcome systemic financial barriers
A new show airing on PBS called "Opportunity Knock$" aims to help families address short and long-term financial goals. The team behind it says financial literacy alone does not help lift people out of poverty; connections to community resources play a key role.
This hour, we talk with the team behind the show about what Americans can do to overcome systemic financial barriers . Our guests:
- Jamie Strayer, executive producer and creator of "Opportunity Knock$"
- Louis Barajas, financial expert and opportunity coach in "Opportunity Knock$"
- Donna Beegle, consulting producer to "Opportunity Knock$" and expert on poverty-informed communication
- Patricia Reyes, Texas resident featured in "Opportunity Knock$"