Sam Rind and Jerry Elman on remarkable stories of surviving the Holocaust

We sit down with two men who share stories of survival*. Sam Rind is a Holocaust survivor who escaped the Nazis with the help of his mother. Jerry Elman is a second-generation survivor; his family struggled with PTSD and depression following his parents' escape from the Nazis. Both men have written memoirs, which they will discuss at the Jewish Book Festival Thursday evening.

This hour, we talk with them about their remarkable stories and the lessons they think the world should learn from the Holocaust. Our guests:



Sam Rind, Holocaust survivor and author of "A Tribute to Mom: We Survived Together"

Jerry Elman, author of "Miracles Through Hell"

Barbara Appelbaum, co-chair of the Jewish Book Festival

*This conversation includes descriptions of violence and trauma, which may be triggering for some listeners.