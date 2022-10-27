© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Sam Rind and Jerry Elman on remarkable stories of surviving the Holocaust

Published October 27, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT
We sit down with two men who share stories of survival*. Sam Rind is a Holocaust survivor who escaped the Nazis with the help of his mother. Jerry Elman is a second-generation survivor; his family struggled with PTSD and depression following his parents' escape from the Nazis. Both men have written memoirs, which they will discuss at the Jewish Book Festival Thursday evening.

This hour, we talk with them about their remarkable stories and the lessons they think the world should learn from the Holocaust. Our guests:

  • Sam Rind, Holocaust survivor and author of "A Tribute to Mom: We Survived Together"
  • Jerry Elman, author of "Miracles Through Hell"
  • Barbara Appelbaum, co-chair of the Jewish Book Festival

*This conversation includes descriptions of violence and trauma, which may be triggering for some listeners.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
