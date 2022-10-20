© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Jason Mott, author of "Hell of a Book"

Published October 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
Jason Mott
We're joined by author Jason Mott, whose National Book Award-winning novel, "Hell of a Book," is this year's 2022 Rochester Reads selection. The book is a story about love, tragedy, and navigating life as a Black child and a Black man in America. While surrealist in style, "Hell of a Book" is a novel of truths.

We talk with Mott about his work and what he hopes readers gain from the conversations it generates. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
