The life and work of Fannie Barrier Williams

Fannie Barrier Williams was a woman of firsts. She was the first BIPOC graduate of SUNY Brockport. She was the first Black woman to gain membership to the Chicago Women’s Club. The Brockport native is known – but perhaps, under recognized – for her fight for equal rights for woman, especially African American women. SUNY Brockport is renaming its liberal arts building after her this week.

