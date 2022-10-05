© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

The life and work of Fannie Barrier Williams

Published October 5, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT
Fannie Barrier Williams Biography Cover.jpg

Fannie Barrier Williams was a woman of firsts. She was the first BIPOC graduate of SUNY Brockport. She was the first Black woman to gain membership to the Chicago Women’s Club. The Brockport native is known – but perhaps, under recognized – for her fight for equal rights for woman, especially African American women. SUNY Brockport is renaming its liberal arts building after her this week.

This hour, we talk with her biographer, Professor Wanda Hendricks, about Fannie Barrier Williams’ life and work. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack