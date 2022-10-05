Sarah Clark and Orlando Rivera, candidates for New York State Assembly in District 136
We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office. This hour, we talk with the candidate for New York State Assembly in District 136. Democrat Sarah Clark is the incumbent. Her challenger is Republican Orlando Rivera.
We talk with both of the candidates about their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:
- Sarah Clark, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 136
- Orlando Rivera, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 136