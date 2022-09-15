© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

What does victory look like for Ukrainians?

Published September 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
Map of Ukraine with country colors
Wikimedia Commons
Map of Ukraine with country colors
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The remarkable shift in the war in Ukraine has surprised even local Ukrainians, who now see a clearer path to ending the Russian invasion. But what are the terms that Ukraine should demand, or accept? Have those terms now changed?

Our guests discuss it:

  • Elena Dilai, community member, and member of RocMaidan
  • Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
  • Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack