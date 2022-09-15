What does victory look like for Ukrainians?
The remarkable shift in the war in Ukraine has surprised even local Ukrainians, who now see a clearer path to ending the Russian invasion. But what are the terms that Ukraine should demand, or accept? Have those terms now changed?
Our guests discuss it:
- Elena Dilai, community member, and member of RocMaidan
- Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
- Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College