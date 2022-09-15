An update on the state of early intervention services in Monroe County
Many young children across New York State are not receiving timely and comprehensive early childhood developmental services. That's according to the Children's Agenda. What is the impact? Experts say without those services, children lose opportunities to develop to their full potential.
This hour, we discuss the state of early childhood intervention funding, staffing, and services in the county, and we hear one family's story. Our guests:
- Brigit Hurley, chief program officer at The Children's Agenda, and organizer of the Kids Can't Wait campaign
- Danielle Hyde, physical therapist with Step By Step Pediatric Therapy Services in Henrietta
- Dally Morales, mother of a young son named Gideon who benefits from early intervention services