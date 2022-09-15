© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

An update on the state of early intervention services in Monroe County

Published September 15, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Brigit Hurley on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Brigit Hurley on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Many young children across New York State are not receiving timely and comprehensive early childhood developmental services. That's according to the Children's Agenda. What is the impact? Experts say without those services, children lose opportunities to develop to their full potential.

This hour, we discuss the state of early childhood intervention funding, staffing, and services in the county, and we hear one family's story. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
