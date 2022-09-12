© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What does it take to become a scientist, part 2?

Published September 12, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
Matt Signor and Adam Frank on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Matt Signor and Adam Frank appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 12, 2022.
What does it take to become a scientist? This is the second in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science.

We explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Kyla de Villa, first year Ph.D. student in earth and planetary science at UC Berkeley 
  • Matt Signor, second year physics Ph.D. graduate student at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
