What does it take to become a scientist, part 2?
What does it take to become a scientist? This is the second in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science.
We explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers. Our guests:
- Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
- Kyla de Villa, first year Ph.D. student in earth and planetary science at UC Berkeley
- Matt Signor, second year physics Ph.D. graduate student at the University of Rochester