Author Steven Thrasher on his book, "The Viral Underclass"

Inequality and disease make for deadly partners, as explored in a new book called "The Viral Underclass." Journalist and author Steven Thrasher takes a tour of disease throughout the world, focusing intently on HIV and COVID. He tells personal stories that help illustrate his thesis of who gets sick and who doesn't; who gets blamed and who doesn't; who dies and who survives. Thrasher's conclusion is that it does not have to be this way.

This hour, Thrasher takes listeners through some of the most gripping stories from his book. Our guest:

