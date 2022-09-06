People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 7
We continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change.
This hour's group of do-gooders includes:
- Jonathan Westfall, executive director of ROCovery Fitness, Inc., which is hosting a 5K Run/Walk and X-Challenge
- Petar Kodžas, Ph.D., associate dean and director of the Eastman Community Music School, which hosts the New Horizons program
- Rachel Mills, executive and artistic director of ROCmusic
- Suzanne Nugent, founder of Love, Rob and Amber
- Christen Smith, senior director of marketing and communications at the Arc of Monroe, which is hosting a motorcycle run
- Karen Shaw, assistant director of development for the MCC Foundation, which is hosting a 5K Walk/Run for Scholarships
- Marilyn Schutte, leader of the North Winton Village volunteer gardeners
- Holly Dutcher, executive director of C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, which is hosting its annual Sunday Brunch and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month events