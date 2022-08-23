Discussing the "$250,000 police officer"

Rochester has entered the era of the "$250,000 police officer." According to new reporting by City Magazine's Gino Fanelli, the quarter-million-dollar threshold was crossed by a Rochester Police Department officer two years ago, and now a handful of RPD officers are making more than $100,000 in overtime pay. As Fanelli reports, "The officers in the club and those knocking on its door are beneficiaries of a new era in policing in the city, one marked by rising crime, a labor shortage, and seemingly no shortage of opportunities for officers to pad their paychecks and pensions with overtime."

Research shows long work hours can lead to fatigue on the job, poor performance, and health issues. But what about the staffing shortages? We discuss the issues and their impact with our guests:

