Connections

Discussing the "$250,000 police officer"

Published August 23, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Gino Fanelli, Mike Mazzeo, and Lt. Greg Bell on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Gino Fanelli, Mike Mazzeo, and Lt. Greg Bell on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Rochester has entered the era of the "$250,000 police officer." According to new reporting by City Magazine's Gino Fanelli, the quarter-million-dollar threshold was crossed by a Rochester Police Department officer two years ago, and now a handful of RPD officers are making more than $100,000 in overtime pay. As Fanelli reports, "The officers in the club and those knocking on its door are beneficiaries of a new era in policing in the city, one marked by rising crime, a labor shortage, and seemingly no shortage of opportunities for officers to pad their paychecks and pensions with overtime."

Research shows long work hours can lead to fatigue on the job, poor performance, and health issues. But what about the staffing shortages? We discuss the issues and their impact with our guests:

  • Gino Fanelli, reporter for CITY Magazine and WXXI News
  • Lt. Greg Bello, Rochester Police Department
  • Mike Mazzeo, president of the Rochester Police Locust Club
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
