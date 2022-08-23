© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Countering toxic masculinity in sports and sports fandom

Published August 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
The NFL has promised to make games more family-friendly following a string of violent fights, as well as an increase in the number of lewd or sexist signs brought by fans. At a Cleveland pre-season game, multiple fans brought signs demeaning the women who were victimized by new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. In Pittsburgh, an entire section cleared out following a group brawl.

What is the message for families? What is the message for women? Our guests weigh in:

  • Theresa Gorski, 20-year licensed massage therapist and owner of Theresa Gorski Bodyworks in Cleveland
  • Pete Smith, editor of Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
