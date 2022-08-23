Countering toxic masculinity in sports and sports fandom

The NFL has promised to make games more family-friendly following a string of violent fights, as well as an increase in the number of lewd or sexist signs brought by fans. At a Cleveland pre-season game, multiple fans brought signs demeaning the women who were victimized by new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. In Pittsburgh, an entire section cleared out following a group brawl.

What is the message for families? What is the message for women? Our guests weigh in:

