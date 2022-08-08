What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three? The decline of Kodak, B&L, and Xerox has led to some opportunity... and some gaping holes to fill.

This hour, we look at one of the places that's much further along: Innovation Square, home to Rochester's tallest building, the former Xerox Tower. While the old Kodak Tower languishes -- and out-of-town developers float a range of possibilities -- other spaces are moving along. Our guests describe what's happening:

