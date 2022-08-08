© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three?

Published August 8, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
innovation_square_birds_eye.jpg
provided photo
/
Innovation Square-Bird's Eye View
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three? The decline of Kodak, B&L, and Xerox has led to some opportunity... and some gaping holes to fill.

This hour, we look at one of the places that's much further along: Innovation Square, home to Rochester's tallest building, the former Xerox Tower. While the old Kodak Tower languishes -- and out-of-town developers float a range of possibilities -- other spaces are moving along. Our guests describe what's happening:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack