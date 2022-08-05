© 2022 WXXI News
Lessons from "The Jetsons"

Published August 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
Did you know that this past Sunday was George Jetson's birthday? Yes, we're talking about George Jetson from the 1960's cartoon, "The Jetsons." The creators say Jetson was born July 31, 2022. Needless to say, the future they predicted isn't exactly what we're seeing now or what we anticipate seeing decades from now, but some aspects of the show did come to fruition; we don't have flying cars, but we do have video calls and watches that can talk!

This hour, we discuss what "The Jetsons" got right, what's too far-fetched, and what could be in the realm of possibilities. Our guests:

  • Roger Dube, Ph.D., experimental physicist, and professor emeritus and research professor at Rochester Institute of Technology 
  • Bob Thompson, trustee professor and director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
