Lessons from "The Jetsons"

Did you know that this past Sunday was George Jetson's birthday? Yes, we're talking about George Jetson from the 1960's cartoon, "The Jetsons." The creators say Jetson was born July 31, 2022. Needless to say, the future they predicted isn't exactly what we're seeing now or what we anticipate seeing decades from now, but some aspects of the show did come to fruition; we don't have flying cars, but we do have video calls and watches that can talk!

This hour, we discuss what "The Jetsons" got right, what's too far-fetched, and what could be in the realm of possibilities. Our guests:

