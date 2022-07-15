© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Leadership Rochester and its impact in the community

Published July 15, 2022
Lauren Gallina Payne and Tonya Brooks on "Connections"
Lauren Gallina Payne and Tonya Brooks on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 15, 2022
How do cities like Rochester develop more diverse, younger leaders? It's a problem that many cities face, and it's an issue that sparked the creation of an organization called Leadership Rochester. The organization is celebrating 30 years this year.

Haven't heard of it? If not, the members would like that to change, and they'd like to work with young people who want to stay in Rochester and build a more thriving community for everyone. They explain how:

