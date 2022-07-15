Leadership Rochester and its impact in the community
How do cities like Rochester develop more diverse, younger leaders? It's a problem that many cities face, and it's an issue that sparked the creation of an organization called Leadership Rochester. The organization is celebrating 30 years this year.
Haven't heard of it? If not, the members would like that to change, and they'd like to work with young people who want to stay in Rochester and build a more thriving community for everyone. They explain how:
- Tommie Williams, alumnus of the Emerging Leaders H.S. Program at Leadership Rochester
- Tonya Brooks, alumnus of the Signature Program at Leadership Rochester
- Lauren Gallina Payne, board chair and alumnus of Leadership Rochester
- Gwen Van Laeken, executive director and alumnus of Leadership Rochester