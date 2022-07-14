How local farmers are working to keep their land farmland forever

Some local farmers are working with regional land trusts in order to ensure their farmland will be farmland forever. As longtime farmers age and retire, questions arise as to what happens with their land. Owning land is becoming more cost prohibitive for young farmers, and sometimes, the land is purchased by developers who use it to build homes, rather than farms.

Stonecrop Farm in Rush recently collaborated with the Genesee Land Trust on a process that will ensure its land remains farmland forever. This hour, we discuss that process and we hear about the current land issues facing farmers in New York.

Our guests:



*To learn more about the farm tours Greg Hartt mentioned, click here.