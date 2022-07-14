© 2022 WXXI News
How local farmers are working to keep their land farmland forever

Published July 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Lorna Wright and Greg Hartt on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Lorna Wright and Greg Hartt on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 14, 2022
Some local farmers are working with regional land trusts in order to ensure their farmland will be farmland forever. As longtime farmers age and retire, questions arise as to what happens with their land. Owning land is becoming more cost prohibitive for young farmers, and sometimes, the land is purchased by developers who use it to build homes, rather than farms.

Stonecrop Farm in Rush recently collaborated with the Genesee Land Trust on a process that will ensure its land remains farmland forever. This hour, we discuss that process and we hear about the current land issues facing farmers in New York.

Our guests:

*To learn more about the farm tours Greg Hartt mentioned, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
