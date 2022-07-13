© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Wendi and Valerie Loyet, owners of Crisp Rochester

Published July 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Wendi Loyet on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Wendi Loyet on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

When Wendi and Valerie Loyet moved to Rochester from Texas four years ago, opening a restaurant was not top of mind. But now, the married couple is keeping busy with Crisp Rochester in the South Wedge. The comfort food on the menu pays homage to Texas and to Valerie's hometown, St. Louis. Beside the food, the Loyet's are making a name for themselves with events and partnerships across the community. But, as they will share this hour, it all hasn't been easy. The couple received a hate-filled homophobic letter last month. They posted it on social media, and in response, they were flooded with letters of comfort and support.

This hour, we're joined by both Wendi and Valerie Loyet, who discuss their craft, why they decided to open a business during the pandemic, and what it means to run a restaurant in Rochester. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack