Candidates for Rochester City Court Judge discuss their candidacy prior to the MCDC's committee meeting

Published July 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
Jessica Lauren Naclerio and Van White on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Jessica Lauren Naclerio and Van White on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Last week, Mayor Malik Evans appointed local attorney Van White to fill a vacancy at Rochester City Court. White came up short in the recent Democratic primary for City Court Judge, but Evans appointed him after Judge Stephen Miller vacated the position to move to the New York State Court of Claims. White will serve as City Court Judge for the rest of this year, but to get a full term, he must run for the position again in November. On Monday, the Monroe County Democratic Committee will hold a special meeting where members will vote on which candidate to nominate in November: White or Jessica Lauren Naclerio.

This hour, we talk with both of the candidates about their experience and priorities for the position. Our guests:

  • Jessica Lauren Naclerio
  • Van White
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
