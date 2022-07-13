Candidates for Rochester City Court Judge discuss their candidacy prior to the MCDC's committee meeting

Last week, Mayor Malik Evans appointed local attorney Van White to fill a vacancy at Rochester City Court. White came up short in the recent Democratic primary for City Court Judge, but Evans appointed him after Judge Stephen Miller vacated the position to move to the New York State Court of Claims. White will serve as City Court Judge for the rest of this year, but to get a full term, he must run for the position again in November. On Monday, the Monroe County Democratic Committee will hold a special meeting where members will vote on which candidate to nominate in November: White or Jessica Lauren Naclerio.

This hour, we talk with both of the candidates about their experience and priorities for the position. Our guests:

