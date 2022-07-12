© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the state of the Special Immigrant Visa program one year since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Published July 12, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
Ellen Smith, Laurel Prothero, and Mojetaba Alemi on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Ellen Smith, Laurel Prothero, and Mojetaba Alemi on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 12, 2022
This summer marks one year since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The local organization Keeping Our Promise helps refugees from Afghanistan who served the U.S. military and government and could be facing retribution from the Taliban.

This hour, we discuss the state of the Special Immigrant Visa program, and our guests share their remarkable stories. Our guests:

  • Mojetaba Alemi, refugee from Afghanistan who served the U.S. government and is now in Rochester on a Special Immigrant Visa
  • Laurel Prothero, assistant executive director of Keeping Our Promise
  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
Connections
