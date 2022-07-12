Discussing the state of the Special Immigrant Visa program one year since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan
This summer marks one year since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The local organization Keeping Our Promise helps refugees from Afghanistan who served the U.S. military and government and could be facing retribution from the Taliban.
This hour, we discuss the state of the Special Immigrant Visa program, and our guests share their remarkable stories. Our guests:
- Mojetaba Alemi, refugee from Afghanistan who served the U.S. government and is now in Rochester on a Special Immigrant Visa
- Laurel Prothero, assistant executive director of Keeping Our Promise
- Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise