Local Ukrainians on the latest in their home country and what they'd like to see from the U.S.
Local Ukrainians say they are concerned that the U.S. media and the public may be losing focus on Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian strikes continue to kill Ukrainian civilians, but Ukrainian forces are not backing down.
We're joined by Ukrainians living in Rochester, who share the latest from their home country and what kind of support they'd like to see from the U.S. Our guests:
- Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
- Irene Burke, board member for RocMaidan