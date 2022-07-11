© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Local Ukrainians on the latest in their home country and what they'd like to see from the U.S.

Published July 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
Ukraine with country colors
Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine with country colors
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Local Ukrainians say they are concerned that the U.S. media and the public may be losing focus on Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian strikes continue to kill Ukrainian civilians, but Ukrainian forces are not backing down.

We're joined by Ukrainians living in Rochester, who share the latest from their home country and what kind of support they'd like to see from the U.S. Our guests:

  • Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
  • Irene Burke, board member for RocMaidan
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack