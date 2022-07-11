© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Addressing racial disparities in access to mental health care

Published July 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Calvin Eaton and Sara Taylor on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Calvin Eaton and Sara Taylor on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

According to national research, people of color are more likely than white people to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress and mental health issues, but face greater barriers in receiving treatment. A series of upcoming events will address the disparities and explore how to improve access to care for underrepresented patients.

This hour, we preview those events and talk with experts and community members about treatment, personal experiences, combatting stigma, and more. Our guests:

  • Willard Walden Christopher Ashley, Sr., MDiv, DMin, Rev, SCP, NCPsyA, CGP, expert on mental health in the black community, racial trauma, and how to address trauma after tragedy and crisis
  • Calvin Eaton, mental health advocate, and founder and executive director of 540WMain, Inc.
  • Aja Isler, mental health advocate and diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner
  • Marisely Marte, Christian life and mental health coach at the Life Anchor Center
  • Sara Taylor, founder and project director of the BIPOC parent mental health project
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack