© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 5

Published July 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Raised hands of different skin colors
www.cambridgeymca.org
/
Raised hands of different skin colors
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change.

This month's group of do-gooders includes:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack