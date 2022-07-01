People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 5
We continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change.
This month's group of do-gooders includes:
- Clay Harris, founder and president of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County
- Anna Taylor, president of Friends of Webster Trails
- Jarrett Felton, wealth advisor
- Lauren Lieberman, director of Camp Abilities
- Matt Apple, founder and president of Walking for Rochester
- Nyeshia Gibson, CEO of Saving AJ
- Matthew Hoye, president of the board of directors for Sobriety Sounds, Inc.
- Heather Burroughs, grants and media coordinator for Homesteads for Hope, Inc.
- Martha Hope, community activist and advocate for seniors