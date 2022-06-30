© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Local Republicans on the results of Tuesday's primary election

Published June 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
This week, Republicans and Democrats chose their candidates for New York Governor. Republican Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul will top the ballot, and the candidates emphasized very different themes during their Tuesday-night victory speeches. Hochul was opposed in her primary by candidates who attempted to outflank to both the right and left. Zeldin won with a plurality of votes, defeating Trump-allied Andrew Giuliani.

We welcome guests from both parties to discuss not only their candidates, but the issues they think should animate the campaign this year. This hour, we talk with Republicans:

  • David Dunning, supervisor of the Town of Chili, and executive vice chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee
  • Rick Milne, mayor of Honeoye Falls
  • Jim VanBrederode, former chief of Gates Police, and candidate for New York State Senate
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
