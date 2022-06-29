© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Will there be a mass exodus from the teaching profession?

Published June 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
NPR recently reported that teachers across the nation are anticipating a mass exodus. From pandemic burnout to stressors related to school shootings, teachers say they are overwhelmed and concerned about their mental health and that of their students.

This hour, we sit down with local teachers to discuss how their academic year went and their thoughts about the future of the profession in today's climate. Our guests:

  • Jake Jacobs, middle school art teacher in the Bronx
  • Amy Maloy, member of the Rochester City School Board, and a teacher in a suburban district
  • Christine Purtell, math interventionist teacher at Munn Elementary in Spencerport
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
