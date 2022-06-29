Will there be a mass exodus from the teaching profession?
NPR recently reported that teachers across the nation are anticipating a mass exodus. From pandemic burnout to stressors related to school shootings, teachers say they are overwhelmed and concerned about their mental health and that of their students.
This hour, we sit down with local teachers to discuss how their academic year went and their thoughts about the future of the profession in today's climate. Our guests:
- Jake Jacobs, middle school art teacher in the Bronx
- Amy Maloy, member of the Rochester City School Board, and a teacher in a suburban district
- Christine Purtell, math interventionist teacher at Munn Elementary in Spencerport