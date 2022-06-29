© 2022 WXXI News
John Love on his memoir, "You Failed Me"

Published June 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT
John Love on "Connections"
John Love on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 29, 2022
A local business man has written a memoir exploring the abuse and neglect he experienced as a child. John Love is now the president of a local car dealership, but the road to success was long and painful. In "You Failed Me," Love shares how he grew up in poverty with a neglectful mother and a violent step-father, how he became homeless as a young teenager, and how most of the adults in his life either missed or turned a blind eye to the trauma he endured.

Love joins us to discuss his book and how he hopes to use his experience to create better outcomes for children in similar circumstances. Our guest:

