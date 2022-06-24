© 2022 WXXI News
Previewing the film, "A Good Life"

June 24, 2022
Erin McCormack and Jeiri Flores on "Connections"
Erin McCormack and Jeiri Flores on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on June 24, 2022
A new film produced by WXXI called "A Good Life" takes an intimate look into the lives for six adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It airs Saturday on WXXI-TV.

Our guests discuss the challenges people with I/DD navigate in their communities -- especially as they age -- and what can be done to improve access to support and resources. Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

