Previewing the film, "A Good Life"
A new film produced by WXXI called "A Good Life" takes an intimate look into the lives for six adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It airs Saturday on WXXI-TV.
Our guests discuss the challenges people with I/DD navigate in their communities -- especially as they age -- and what can be done to improve access to support and resources. Our guests:
- Jeiri Flores, Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities & Related Disorders Program
(LEND) self-advocacy co-discipline coordinator at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and disability rights advocate featured in "A Good Life"
- Dave Marshall, director of "A Good Life"
- Erin McCormack, executive producer of "A Good Life," and executive producer at WXXI
- Stephen Sulkes, M.D., professor of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and member of the WXXI Board of Trustees
- James Traylor, president of Upstate Special Needs Planning
- Nicole VanGorder, chief operating officer and vice president of client relations at Upstate Special Needs Planning, and member of the WXXI Board of Trustees
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.