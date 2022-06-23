© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

ACT Rochester's 2022 report card

Published June 23, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
ACT Rochester has released its 2022 report card on issues and challenges affecting the nine-county region. Experts say the underlying message is that change is urgently needed.

Our guests discuss their findings related to economic security, housing, health, racial disparities, public safety, and more. Our guests:

  • Ann Johnson, executive director of ACT Rochester
  • Jennifer Leonard, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
  • Margaret Sánchez, principal of Sánchez & Associates
  • Hanif Abdul-Wahid, retired community liaison for neighborhood initiatives at the Monroe County Department of Planning & Development
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
