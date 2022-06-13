Adam Met of AJR on how to reduce concert waste

It’s summer concert season, and that means a huge amount of waste heading for landfills. At CMAC, concert-goers leave behind ripped blankets, folding chairs – even their pants and shirts. But there’s a movement afoot to dramatically reduce the waste that concerts produce. One of the leaders is Adam Met, bass player of the popular band AJR, which is currently selling out 15,000 venues across the country.

Adam has family and connections in Rochester, and recently launched a partnership with CMAC and four other venues in other states to improve their environmental footprint. They explain how. Our guests:

