© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Adam Met of AJR on how to reduce concert waste

Published June 13, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center at night
cmacevents.com
/
Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It’s summer concert season, and that means a huge amount of waste heading for landfills. At CMAC, concert-goers leave behind ripped blankets, folding chairs – even their pants and shirts. But there’s a movement afoot to dramatically reduce the waste that concerts produce. One of the leaders is Adam Met, bass player of the popular band AJR, which is currently selling out 15,000 venues across the country.

Adam has family and connections in Rochester, and recently launched a partnership with CMAC and four other venues in other states to improve their environmental footprint. They explain how. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack