Assemblymember Harry Bronson and Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the state budget and other recent news
We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the state budget and other news.
This hour, we're joined by Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Josh Jensen. They sit down together to discuss issues related to child care funding, health care, cannabis legislation, criminal justice reforms, public safety, abortion rights, recent mass shootings, and more. Our guests:
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
- Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134