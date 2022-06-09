© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Assemblymember Harry Bronson and Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the state budget and other recent news

Published June 9, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT
Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Josh Jensen on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Josh Jensen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 9, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the state budget and other news.

This hour, we're joined by Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Josh Jensen. They sit down together to discuss issues related to child care funding, health care, cannabis legislation, criminal justice reforms, public safety, abortion rights, recent mass shootings, and more. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack