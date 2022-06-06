How to better support single mothers

Daily life is now the most expensive it has been in 40 years. That's according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The crunch is especially difficult for single parents, many of which are skipping meals to provide for their children. Research from Oxfam shows more than half of single parents make less than $15 an hour.

The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative is holding a Maternal Wellness Expo this weekend to highlight organizations and resources designed to help mothers. We talk about the state of single parenthood, specifically single motherhood, and what can be done to support local moms. Our guests:

