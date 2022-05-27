© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing when and how sex education should be taught in elementary school

Published May 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
empty_classroom.jpg
freeimages.com/igoghost
/
Empty classroom with desks in rows
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Earlier this week, a recently-elected member of the Greece Central School Board and self-described parental rights advocate made comments about a proposed sex education bill in the New York State Legislature. The comments raised questions among listeners about when and how sex education should be taught in elementary school.

This hour, our guests discuss what sex education should look like for those students. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack