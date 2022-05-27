Discussing when and how sex education should be taught in elementary school
Earlier this week, a recently-elected member of the Greece Central School Board and self-described parental rights advocate made comments about a proposed sex education bill in the New York State Legislature. The comments raised questions among listeners about when and how sex education should be taught in elementary school.
This hour, our guests discuss what sex education should look like for those students. Our guests:
- Eva Goldfarb, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Public Health at Montclair State University, and author of "Three Decades of Research: The Case for Comprehensive Sex Education"
- Chris Spicer, vice president of programs at Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York