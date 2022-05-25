Special rebroadcast: Jeremy Richman — the late father of Sandy Hook shooting victim, Avielle Richman — on preventing violence

We revisit a conversation from 2017 with Jeremy Richman, the father of Avielle Richman. Avielle was six years old when she was killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a decade ago. After her death, Richman and his wife shifted their focus to preventing violence and building compassion through brain research and education. He joined us on Connections in 2017 to talk about that work and about his grief.

Richman was transparent about his re-traumatization each time there was another mass shooting in this country. He died by suicide in 2019. His wife said he “succumbed to the grief” from Avielle’s murder.

This hour, we re-visit Richman’s words – those of a parent who lost a child to gun violence. Our guests:

