Connections

Journalist Patrick Blanchfield on gun violence in America

Published May 25, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
Patrick Blanchfield
Patrick Blanchfield
Following the murder of at least 19 children and two teachers in a Texas school, politicians are already debating gun laws. Texas Senator Ted Cruz said that further gun laws don't work and only penalize law-abiding citizens.

What do we know about societies that produce and own a high number of weapons? Our guest has been researching and writing on the issue for years:

  • Patrick Blanchfield, freelance journalist, academic, associate faculty member at the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research, and author of the forthcoming book, "Gunpower: The Structure of American Violence"
