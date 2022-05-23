© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Recent school board winners on their goals for the role

Published May 23, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
School board meetings -- and the recent campaigns for school board positions -- have become some of the most heated places in American communities. Candidates in local races debated parental rights, classroom lessons about race, and more.

We welcome some of the recent winners to discuss what they heard from voters, and how that might inform their work serving on boards of education. Our guests:

  • Mark Buonauguario, elected to the Greece Central School Board
  • Brian Moritz, elected to the Fairport School Board
  • Courtney Shouse, elected to the West Irondequoit School Board
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
