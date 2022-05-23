Recent school board winners on their goals for the role
School board meetings -- and the recent campaigns for school board positions -- have become some of the most heated places in American communities. Candidates in local races debated parental rights, classroom lessons about race, and more.
We welcome some of the recent winners to discuss what they heard from voters, and how that might inform their work serving on boards of education. Our guests:
- Mark Buonauguario, elected to the Greece Central School Board
- Brian Moritz, elected to the Fairport School Board
- Courtney Shouse, elected to the West Irondequoit School Board