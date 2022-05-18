© 2022 WXXI News
The latest on local relief efforts for Ukraine

Published May 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Alex Wagenblass and Yuliya Snyder on "Connections"
Alex Wagenblass and Yuliya Snyder on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on May 18, 2022.
Community members across Monroe County are teaming up to organize relief efforts for Ukraine. Doctors are raising money for medical relief; the non-profit RocMaidan is continuing its work raising funds and sending supplies to Ukraine; and artists are donating their work for an upcoming show, which will raise money for humanitarian relief.

This hour, we talk with some of the people behind this work about the latest in their efforts and about Russia's war in Ukraine. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
