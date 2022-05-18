The latest on local relief efforts for Ukraine
Community members across Monroe County are teaming up to organize relief efforts for Ukraine. Doctors are raising money for medical relief; the non-profit RocMaidan is continuing its work raising funds and sending supplies to Ukraine; and artists are donating their work for an upcoming show, which will raise money for humanitarian relief.
This hour, we talk with some of the people behind this work about the latest in their efforts and about Russia's war in Ukraine. Our guests:
- Alex Paciorkowski, M.D., associate professor of neurology and pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Yuliya Snyder, M.D., pediatric neurologist at Rochester Regional Health
- Elena Dilai, member of RocMaidan
- Irene Burke, board member for RocMaidan, and committee member for the Artists for Ukraine art show and sale
- Alex Wagenblass, committee member and media contact for the Artists for Ukraine art show and sale