Connections

Researcher Valery Perry on trends in political violence and extremism across the globe

Published May 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT
Valery Perry grew up in Buffalo, but now lives in Bosnia, where she studies political violence and extremism in Europe and Central Asia. She says she increasingly sees similarities in trends when it comes to far right, white supremacist extremism -- both abroad and in the U.S. The gunman in Buffalo is the latest example of how this type of ideology is becoming more mainstream.

This hour, we talk with Perry about her research and what can be done to address the issue head on. Our guest:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., researcher/consultant and senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council in Sarajevo
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
