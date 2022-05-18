Researcher Valery Perry on trends in political violence and extremism across the globe

Valery Perry grew up in Buffalo, but now lives in Bosnia, where she studies political violence and extremism in Europe and Central Asia. She says she increasingly sees similarities in trends when it comes to far right, white supremacist extremism -- both abroad and in the U.S. The gunman in Buffalo is the latest example of how this type of ideology is becoming more mainstream.

This hour, we talk with Perry about her research and what can be done to address the issue head on. Our guest:

