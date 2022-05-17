© 2022 WXXI News
How JOSANA neighbors are working to improve pedestrian safety

Published May 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
Complete Streets Artwork at School 17
Reconnect Rochester
Reconnect Rochester
A lighthouse painted on the street outside of School 17 in Rochester is part of the "Complete Streets Makeover Project"
We have a conversation about a project designed to make a local neighborhood's streets safer. Families at School #17, residents of the JOSANA neighborhood, and community members teamed up over the weekend to paint the pavement and install temporary traffic calming features at the intersection of Orange and Orchard Streets. We discuss the so-called "Complete Streets Makeover Project," its goals, and how neighbors hope the changes they made will improve pedestrian safety in the neighborhood.

Our guests:

  • Qawan Bollar, community school site coordinator at School #17 
  • Joe DiFiore, member of the Complete Streets Makeover Steering Committee at Reconnect Rochester 
  • Ana Morales, parent at School #17 
  • Yajaira Nguyen, principal at School #17 
