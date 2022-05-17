How JOSANA neighbors are working to improve pedestrian safety

We have a conversation about a project designed to make a local neighborhood's streets safer. Families at School #17, residents of the JOSANA neighborhood, and community members teamed up over the weekend to paint the pavement and install temporary traffic calming features at the intersection of Orange and Orchard Streets. We discuss the so-called "Complete Streets Makeover Project," its goals, and how neighbors hope the changes they made will improve pedestrian safety in the neighborhood.

