Buffalo mass shooting - How political and cultural forces perpetuate conspiracy theories
This is the first of several conversations about the mass shooting in Buffalo. This hour, we discuss how people like the 18-year-old alleged gunman become radicalized to believe conspiracy theories like the 'great replacement theory.' In his 180-page manifesto, the teen referenced this and other conspiracy ideologies like white genocide.
We discuss the political and cultural forces that perpetuate this type of thinking. Our guests:
- Seyward Darby, author of "Sisters in Hate: American Women and White Extremism"
- Joseph Henderson, associate professor of social sciences in the Department of Environment & Society at Paul Smith's College