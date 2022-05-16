© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Buffalo mass shooting - How political and cultural forces perpetuate conspiracy theories

Published May 16, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
police_lights.jpg
Police lights
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

This is the first of several conversations about the mass shooting in Buffalo. This hour, we discuss how people like the 18-year-old alleged gunman become radicalized to believe conspiracy theories like the 'great replacement theory.' In his 180-page manifesto, the teen referenced this and other conspiracy ideologies like white genocide.

We discuss the political and cultural forces that perpetuate this type of thinking. Our guests:

  • Seyward Darby, author of "Sisters in Hate: American Women and White Extremism"
  • Joseph Henderson, associate professor of social sciences in the Department of Environment & Society at Paul Smith's College
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack