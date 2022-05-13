© 2022 WXXI News
The latest on the local ATV and dirt bike situation

Published May 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
It's ATV and dirt bike season once again, and that means noise and more activity on local roads. Last summer, city leaders in Rochester debated what could be done to find a better way. Many neighbors complained of dangerous and aggressive driving, along with late-night noise.

What's the best way to handle the situation this year? Our guests discuss it:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
