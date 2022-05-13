The latest on the local ATV and dirt bike situation
It's ATV and dirt bike season once again, and that means noise and more activity on local roads. Last summer, city leaders in Rochester debated what could be done to find a better way. Many neighbors complained of dangerous and aggressive driving, along with late-night noise.
What's the best way to handle the situation this year? Our guests discuss it:
- Jeff Holdsworth, president of the Corn Hill Neighbors Association
- Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council