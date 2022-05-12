© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

The costs of prenatal care and giving birth

Published May 12, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Cassandra Nickels on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Cassandra Nickels on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on May 12, 2022.
The possible change in abortion law would affect millions of women in many states. This hour, we have a conversation about the cost of giving birth. Medical bills can be shocking to women and families. It can be difficult to know, in advance, how much labor and delivery will cost, and what insurance covers (or doesn't cover).

Our guests share their experiences and we explore what we know about the cost of different forms of prenatal, delivery, and maternal care. Our guests:

  • Jane Dodds, former medical practice manager
  • Cassandra Nickels, mother of two children
  • Mohini Sharma, organizing director at Metro Justice
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
