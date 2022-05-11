© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

At what age should children get smartphones?

Published May 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Close up of a teenager on her smartphone
A campaign called "Wait Until 8th" encourages parents and caregivers to wait until their children are in eighth grade to give them smartphones. Experts say social media's effects on tweens and teens contribute to anxiety and depression.

This hour, we're joined by experts who weigh in on smartphone and social media use, and about screen time recommendations for kids. Our guests:

  • Steve Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and pediatrician at Golisano Children's Hospital 
  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., assistant professor of pediatrics and pediatrician at Golisano Children's Hospital 
  • Faith Rogow, Ph.D., author, and media literacy specialist and curriculum developer at InsightersEducation.com
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
