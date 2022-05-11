At what age should children get smartphones?
A campaign called "Wait Until 8th" encourages parents and caregivers to wait until their children are in eighth grade to give them smartphones. Experts say social media's effects on tweens and teens contribute to anxiety and depression.
This hour, we're joined by experts who weigh in on smartphone and social media use, and about screen time recommendations for kids. Our guests:
- Steve Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and pediatrician at Golisano Children's Hospital
- Elizabeth Murray, D.O., assistant professor of pediatrics and pediatrician at Golisano Children's Hospital
- Faith Rogow, Ph.D., author, and media literacy specialist and curriculum developer at InsightersEducation.com