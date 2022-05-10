Will the right to marry be limited to certain states?
The leaked draft Supreme Court documents on Roe v. Wade have raised concern in the LGBTQ community. Conservative justices were critical of the Obergefell decision, which upheld the right to equal marriage. Gay couples are wondering if, like the right to abortion, the right to marry could be limited to certain states.
Our guests discuss it:
- Larry Champoux, founder of the ImageOut Film Festival
- Tam Leigh, editor of Blaque/Out Magazine, activist, educator, and advocate