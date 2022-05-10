© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Will the right to marry be limited to certain states?

Published May 10, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
Evan Dawson and Larry Champoux
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Evan Dawson and Larry Champoux on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on May 10, 2022
The leaked draft Supreme Court documents on Roe v. Wade have raised concern in the LGBTQ community. Conservative justices were critical of the Obergefell decision, which upheld the right to equal marriage. Gay couples are wondering if, like the right to abortion, the right to marry could be limited to certain states.

Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
