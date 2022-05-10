Burn survivors on how to better support burn victims
*This conversation may be triggering to some listeners.
Local burn survivors are using their experiences to help others. The Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association serves hundreds of people each year. According to the organization, there are about 400 people hospitalized at the Kessler Burn Center at Strong Hospital annually, and thousands more treated at outpatient clinics.
What can be done to better support burn victims? Our guests discuss it:
- Anne Marie Gefell, board president for the Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association, co-director of Camp Courage, and burn survivor
- John Grieco, retired Rochester Fire Department Lieutenant, metal artist and event host, and burn survivor
- Paul Schwartzman, executive director of the Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association, and licensed mental health counselor