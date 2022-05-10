© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Burn survivors on how to better support burn victims

Published May 10, 2022
John Grieco and Anne Marie Gefell on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
John Grieco and Anne Marie Gefell on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 10, 2022
*This conversation may be triggering to some listeners.

Local burn survivors are using their experiences to help others. The Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association serves hundreds of people each year. According to the organization, there are about 400 people hospitalized at the Kessler Burn Center at Strong Hospital annually, and thousands more treated at outpatient clinics.

What can be done to better support burn victims? Our guests discuss it:

