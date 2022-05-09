© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What can teachers in training learn from today's high school students?

Published May 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT
Meg Callahan-Steckley and Sarah Stolberg on "Connections"
Meg Callahan-Steckley and Sarah Stolberg on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 9, 2022
Education students at Nazareth College have teamed up with local high school students to help them in their teacher training. The teaching candidates worked with students at three different institutions – Kendall, Our Lady of Mercy, and Wilson High Schools – to learn about community issues that matter to adolescents. The candidates recently presented their research.

We talk to both groups of students about what they learned:

  • Meg Callahan-Steckley, professor, associate dean, and director of the Undergraduate Inclusive Adolescence Education Program at Nazareth College
  • Sarah Stolberg, graduating senior in the Math and Inclusive Education Program at Nazareth College
  • Riley Borkholder, student at Kendall High School
