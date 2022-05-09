© 2022 WXXI News
Understanding the current state of coworking

Published May 9, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT
A new documentary about the struggles of WeWork has highlighted the allure and drawbacks of coworking spaces. Do workers want to share space and resources in open settings, or do they tend to want more privacy? A common pandemic prediction was that coworking would fade away, but it hasn't happened.

A new Spot Cowork location just opened on East Avenue in Rochester, the company's third cowork building. We examine what workers want, and whether they are ready to return to shared spaces after many months apart. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
