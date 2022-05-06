Good people doing good things, part 3
We continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change.
This hour's group of do-gooders includes:
- Steve “Mac” MacIntyre, founder and woodworker for Desks 4 Success
- Karen Iglesia, co-founder of PrimeTime585
- Paul Anthony, founder and president of RocDog, Inc.
- Sabra Wood, founder of Sample Soap
- Simon Bristow, spokesperson for Honeoye Falls DIY Skatepark
- Jeanine Connor, public relations chair and Business Task Force lead for E.R.A.S.E.
- Zach Lesnick, president of the board of directors for Jaimie’s Bridge
- Alison Parker, Foster Team lead for Operation Freedom Ride
- Joyce “Cinnamon” Jones, singer, youth advocate, and director/producer of the film, “Generation Z"
- Calvin Holloway, student featured in the film, “Generation Z"